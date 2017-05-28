From one charity to another as James plans second trek

A fundraiser is to return to the West Highland Way to complete a gruelling solo challenge in aid of a cancer charity.

James Henderson walked the 96-mile route two years ago over five days, but was hampered by a knee injury sustained on the first day.

Now he is set to return in September to raise more funds for CLAN Cancer Support - this time attempting the trek over three days. again unaided.

James, 35, is the National Trust for Scotland’s operations manager for Aberdeenshire South and raised around £1000 from the first part of his challenge.

He said: “It was one of the hardest things I have ever done, both physically and emotionally.

“I badly injured my knee, and I swore I would never repeat it, but this year I’m back to tackle it again.

“Still solo walking the route, still carrying full kit throughout, I’ll just be wild camping out on the open.

“It’s good to support a local charity while working for another.”

For further details on the fundraising venture visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/NationalTrustForScotlandWHW