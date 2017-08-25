Funday at Drumoak

Final preparations are being made for Drumoak’s annual Funday this weekend.

The event, organised by Drumoak and Durris Community Group (DDCG), will be held on Sunday in the field to the rear of the church hall from 1-5pm.

The entertainment will include three Wrestlezone shows, BBQ, bouncy castle, face-painting, children’s races and fancy dress competition.

There will also be a dog training display and various stalls.

Proceeds from the funday will go to the local community.