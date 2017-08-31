Funding boost for Deeside dementia group

A dementia centre in Deeside has received a major funding boost.

Forget Me Not Club in Banchory has been awarded £35,000 by the Scottish charity Life Changes Trust to develop and strengthen its dementia friendly activities.

The club, based at Bennet House in Arbeadie Road, currently runs a resource centre providing support, advice and activities for people living with dementia.

Additional support and assistance is also provided for families and carers when needed.

The new funding will be used to increase the number of people they can support in the area, and the volume and variety of services and activities the centre can provide.

The club will also use its resources to act as a catalyst for Banchory as a whole to become dementia friendly.

In the longer term, the aim is to become a community ‘hub’ and centre for excellence for the dementia community in Aberdeenshire and to be a first point of contact for anyone who needs information and advice about the condition.

Heather Morrison, Forget Me Not Club’s operations director, said: “We are now dealing with a marked increase in younger clients within our resource centre, and this has led us to setting up a new strand called Active Forget Me Not.

“This operates at a local outdoor sports centre, Knockburn Loch, where activities such as dementia friendly cycling, walking football, walking and kite flying make up a programme more suited to those still physically fit.

“This new initiative is enabling Forget Me Not to offer support to a wider range of clients, and we are also moving forward in our plans to offer training and support to businesses and services in the Banchory area to enhance awareness and understanding of dementia.”

She praised Knockburn owner Bert McIntosh and his staff for their support in the use of the facilities at Strachan.

The funding award is part of a second phase of Dementia Friendly Communities investment from the Life Changes Trust.

Anna Buchanan, director of the trust’s dementia programme, said: “The Forget Me Not Club is already providing vital services and support for people living with dementia and their carers in Banchory.

“We are delighted that this funding will not only enable them to increase and extend their services to even more people, but will give them the opportunity to become a vibrant hub for the dementia community. This work will make a huge difference to people’s lives.”

The club is hosting a family fun launch day at Knockburn on Sunday, September 17, from 1pm.

It will also give people an opportunity to discuss dementia concerns with Forget Me Not staff.

For more information call 01330 822655.