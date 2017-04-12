Fundraising begins for Skinner statue

The first official fundraising event for a life-size statue of Banchory’s most famous son will take place next week.

Local fiddle maestro Paul Anderson wants a figure of James Scott Skinner in the town centre.

Born in Banchory in 1843, the self-styled “Strathspey King” became one of Scotland’s most influential traditional musicians and a cultural icon.

Paul hopes to raise enough money to have a statue put up in Scott Skinner Square.

A concert will be held in the Burnett Arms Hotel next Friday, April 21, featuring Paul and other prominent local musicians including Shona Donaldson, and a group of Ireland’s finest traditional singers and musicians including fiddlers John Kelly and Liam o’ Connor, flutist Mick o’ Connor and singer Francy Devine.

Paul, who is organising the event, said: “A life-size statue of James Scott Skinner will obviously be expensive and it’ll take a few years to raise but I think this concert will be an excellent way to start.

“When the Irish group heard we were planning to raise money to erect a statue of the Strathspey King, they were very keen to put on a concert.

“All money from the event will go towards the statue fund and it’s a measure of Skinner’s repute and influence that Ireland’s top traditional musicians have offered to give their time freely to support the campaign.”

The concert begins at 8pm with tickets available from the Burnett Arms reception costing £10. Stovies will also be available during the half-time break.