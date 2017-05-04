Fundraising in memory of Scott

Family and friends of a young Banchory man who died last November have started a fundraising campaign in his memory.

Golfer Scott Emslie, 28, had a heart condition and passed away when complications developed during a lengthy operation.

Scott, who was assistant professional at Peterculter Golf Club, was born with a narrowing of the aorta and had undergone several open heart operations.

Relatives and friends have launched a campaign to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation (BHF). A group of 25 will be running in a series of events during this month, mainly at the Edinburgh Marathon festival.

Most will be taking part in the capital’s half marathon on May 28.

As part of the fundraising effort, a golf day was held recently at Ballater. Around 100 people attended and more than £7000 was raised for BHF.

Brother Keith, 27, who is a tour guide in Germany, said they were pleased with the progress of the campaign.

He added: “We have set up a funding page in Scott’s memory to raise money for the fantastic work of the British Heart Foundation. “This will help them in their valuable research into heart disease and its cures in the future.

“We feel this is something positive we can do as a way of helping people and giving something back.”

If you would like to support the fundraising campaign, you can visit https://giftofhope.bhf.org.uk/In-Memory/Scott-Emslie-BHF