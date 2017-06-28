Gearing up for a SpeedFest spectacular

The leading manufacturer of prestige electric cars has confirmed that it will be exhibiting at SpeedFest at the Grampian Transport Museum.

Tesla will be displaying both of its current models and experts will be on hand at the event on Sunday to discuss the specification of the high-performance vehicles.

Organisers are delighted to welcome Tesla back, especially as the museum is focusing on EVs with a special exhibition in 2018.

The line-up for SpeedFest is now complete with one of the best entries confirmed.

The event opens at 11am with the Early Bird rides for the first 700 over 12s through the gates.

Several of the top entries are giving rapid laps of the track, including a McLaren.

The opening will be performed by special guest, Jimmy McRae, who dominated the British Rally Championship in the 1980s and inspired his son Colin to win the World Rally Championship in 1995.

Jimmy will then demonstrate his late son’s 2001 Ford Focus to establish the theme for this year’s SpeedFest - rally sport.

The day’s programme will continue with drifting competition, parallel autotest, stunt driving and riding from Kevin Carmichael and ‘Built for Speed’, a series of special demonstrations of guest exhibits.

These include both motorcycles and cars with competition history.

For most regulars to SpeedFest the highlight of the day is the pursuits which directly compare the performance of pairs of carefully-matched fast cars very much in the cycle racing tradition.

Entry is £10 per adult, £8 concession and £5 per child with a family pass costing £25 (2 adults and two children).

Car parking is free and there is no charge for vintage bus park and ride.

The museum is open throughout with reduced entry charge and there will be ample refreshments, trade stands and static displays to keep the whole family entertained for the day.