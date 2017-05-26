Gearing up for a vintage classic

Classic car enthusiasts will head for Milton of Crathes on Sunday (May 28) for Banchory Rotary Club’s 21st annual Vintage Car and Motorcycle Rally.

The event has attracted an entry of 275 vintage, classic and collector’s cars and motor cycles.

The rally, from 10am till 4.40pm, has raised thousands of pounds over the years for charity and this year the main beneficiary will be Macmillan Cancer Support, along with a number of local charities.

Rally chairman, Rotarian Harry McNab. said: “It’s a great day out for all the family, whether or not you are a car enthusiast, and raises a lot of money for deserving causes.

“Entries are still flooding in and we are happy to accept cars on the day which have not been pre-entered, so I’m confident we’ll finish up with a fantastic display of getting on for 300 vehicles from a by-gone era, as well some interesting newer but rare models.”

Aberdeen-based EFC Group has been confirmed as main sponsor for the fifth year running.

The rally includes the opportunity during the morning for a limited number of vehicles to take part in a road run from Crathes to Raemoir, Torphins, Inchmarlo, Banchory and back to Crathes.

Classes in the rally will feature vintage (pre-1930), post vintage (1931-39) and five collector’s classes (1940-61, 1962-69), 1970-80, 1981-95 and 1966-present) as well as a special class for Automobiles of America.

Entertainment will include Banchory and District Pipes and Drums, side-shows, stalls, tombola and bouncy castle.