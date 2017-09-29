Gearing up for bike park open day fun

Organisers are making final preparations for an exciting open day at Aboyne Bike Park this Saturday (September 30).

It will be an event for all the family, with skills training workshops, demo bikes and plenty of fun for all.

Cycle Highlands from Ballater, one of the official sponsors of Aboyne Bike Park, will be bringing along a range of jump-bikes Fufor visitors to test ride.

Technical skills workshops will be provided by Ronan Taylor, World Cup downhill racer and qualified MTB instructor.

Workshops are supported financially by a donation from Chris Rogerson of CRC, the North East of Scotland’s leading foot/cycle path and mountain biketrail construction company, and builder of Aboyne Bike Park.

Food and refreshments will be available at the open day with profits going towards maintenance costs of the facility.

The programme of events gets under way at 10am and comes to an end at 4pm.

The Upper Deeside biking attraction was completed in April, 2013.

The highly-successful community project raised more than £60,000 and the building of the facility was carried out over a 16-month period.

Dale Kitching, secretary of Aboyne Bike Park Association, said: “Young people in the village had for years requested more facilities for teenage activities and Aboyne Bike Park Association began as a grassroots response to these requests, driven by local MTB enthusiasts and their parents.

“The bike park has proved very popular and is well used, not only by local teenagers but also by families, providing entertainment for everyone from toddlers on scoot-bikes through to grandparents.”

The facility is supported by Mid Deeside Limited and is situated in their community woodland in the Bellwood, Aboyne.

Those unfamiliar with the location can find directions to the site on the Aboyne Bike Park Facebook page or find it on Ordnance Survey GR 556982 at the east end of the Bellwood.

In order to ease congestion, visitors attending Saturday’s open day are requested to park in Aboyne village and walk or cycle the 3km route to the bike park.

The best route is via the Low Road east from Station Square Aboyne, crossing the Tarland Burn opposite Aboyne waterworks.

Further details are available online at http://www.mid-deeside.org.uk/PDF/bikepark.pdf