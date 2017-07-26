Get ready for Victoria Week!

Final preparations are being made by the organising team for the 2017 Ballater Victoria Week which starts on Friday, August 4, and runs for 10 days.

The popular annual event was introduced in 1987 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s accession and to raise funds for the refurbishment of the Victoria and Albert Halls.

Face painting is always popular

Ballater Victoria Week brings together various sections of the community to lay on a host of fun activities for all ages.

Over the years, the event has raised thousands of pounds for local causes and continually seeks to renew and refresh itself by reflecting current trends and initiatives.

Organiser Cat Houston said: “There are a lot of new events for this year including hobby horse trials, a 1980s TV quiz show quiz, bonnie BVW baby competition, It’s A Knockout, Old Royal Station tours, a lego building session/competition, 80s disco, continental market, haunted halls and an antiques fair.

“The first Sunday, August 6, is always a popular day with lots of craft and trade stalls on the village Green and at 1pm the Ballater and District Pipe Band will lead a grand parade of classic and interesting vehicles through the village and around the Green.

“This year, the parade will be followed by a new event, a cartie race.”

Ballater Highland Games will be held on Thursday, August 10.

Details of all events can be found on the website - www.ballatervictoriaweek.co.uk