Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags

The sound of laugher cheers and applause could be heard echoing around the striking grounds of Raemoir House.

The occasion was the third birthday of Scotland’s premier shooting club Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags.

They celebrated in style with exclusive use of Raemoir House. The ladies enjoyed a delicious four-course dinner, luxury overnight stay followed by a Sunday ladies clay shoot.

Mhairi Morriss founder of Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags said she would have laughed three years ago if anyone had suggested they would be celebrating such an impressive milestone for the club.

“It has been the most amazing three years, we are unique unlike other shooting clubs. Glad Rags does not hold its clay shooting events at the same shooting ground instead it is like a roving syndicate holding its shoots at stunning exclusive venues,” explained Mhairi.

Ladies of all ages and from all walks of life and shooting experience come together and can enjoy shooting at some magnificent locations.

Mhairi said: “Most ladies are complete beginners to the sport of shooting. But with the patient guidance from our experienced instructors they are taught not only the importance of safety but how to shoot properly.”

Glad Rags’ third birthday shoot was also the final of the Ardmoor Challenge. Like 2016 it was a nail-biting finish. Helen Malcolm won the experienced category, Hayley Thomson the improvers and Lauren Noble took the top award in the beginners class with Fiona Miller runner-up.