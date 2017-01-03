A Deeside butcher has struck gold in the industry's New Year honours.

HM Sheridan's Scotch pies have been been judged among the best in Scotland.

The Ballater business also landed a silver award for its sausage rolls, steak pies and chicken and mealie pies.

The awards were announced in the Scottish Craft Butchers Savoury Pastry Products Awards 2017.

A delighted John Sinclair, an HM Sheridan partner, said: "Storm Frank wiped out our business on December 30, 2015, and we’ve all been working hard to get things back on track.

“We were closed for a total refit for 13 weeks and were the first shop to be up and running again after the floods so these awards are a real boost to everyone for their hard work.”

Sheridan was one of around 60 butchers from all over Scotland who submitted nearly 300 different handcrafted pies, sausage rolls and bridies which were judged across six categories in one of the industry’s most keenly contested awards.

Douglas Scott, Scottish Craft Butchers chief executive, said this year’s standard of entry had raised the bar for the industry awards.

He added: "Customers are demanding top quality and an ever-increasing range of outstanding products and Scottish butchers like HM Sheridan are leading the way with outstanding products made to their own recipes on their own premises.

“Their Scotch pies were judged to be among the very best you can buy in your local Scottish butchers and we’re delighted they’ve secured a gold award from their industry.”