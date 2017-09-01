Green-fingered delight

An auction prizewinner and three friends have been receiving expert tuition on planters at Mains of Drum Garden Centre.

Jane Wilson successfully bid £200 at the Ladies do Lunch event in Banchory earlier in the summer to spend an afternoon at the garden centre.

The green-fingered quartet were shown how to create a planter by the centre’s renowned plant expert Jimmy McRae and created four plant pots, before enjoying afternoon tea in the restaurant.

Jane said: “We had a lovely time with Jimmy and were all really happy with our pots.

“We thoroughly enjoyed our afternoon tea and were looked after beautifully.”

The ‘lunch’ event, held on the eve of the Banchory Show, raised more than £30,000.

The proceeds went to the ARCHIE Foundation and Scottish Air Ambulance.