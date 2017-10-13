Handover of new houses in Alford

The first phase of properties at a new development in Aberdeenshire has been handed over.

A total of 15 homes are for rent at the Osprey Housing project in Alford.

Eventually the scheme will comprise 27 properties with an overall cost of just under £3 million.

Grant funding has been provided by the Scottish Government and private backing from Lloyds Banking Group.

Osprey chief executive Glenn Adcook said: “This is a significant investment for Osprey in Aberdeenshire and forms an important part of our overall development plans.

“It also represents the importance of our close working with the council to address pressing housing needs in the local area.

“We’re committed to providing quality homes for our tenants and this is a superb development in an excellent location in Alford, which will be highly sought after.”

The first phase of properties includes a mix of houses and flats with tenants already selected and ready to move in.

The second batche of 12 properties at the development is likely to be ready by December.