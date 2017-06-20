Having a ball at the Lonach

Organisers of one of Aberdeenshire’s oldest and most popular social gatherings are hoping to attract a new generation of Scottish dance enthusiasts.

Tickets are on sale for the Lonach Highland Ball to be held in Strathdon in September.

The event is organised by the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society and has been staged since 1833.

It provides an opportunity for guests to celebrate the achievements of competitors at the annual Lonach Highland Gathering and Games.

This year’s ball will be held in the Lonach Hall on Friday, September 1, with tickets priced at £40.

The black-tie event sees some of the trophies that were contested at the previous week’s Lonach games presented to competition winners.

Jennifer Stewart, the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society’s secretary and chief executive, said: “The Lonach Highland Ball is a fantastic night and an important part of the fabric of the society and the local community.

“We are keen to ensure it continues to be for decades to come, in the same way it has since the 1830s.

“It provides an opportunity for everyone to celebrate the achievements of competitors at the previous week’s gathering and the success of the gathering itself.

“Guests from across the North-east attend the ball, with some travelling out from Aberdeen for the evening, which is testament to the calibre of the event.”

Anyone interested in attending should contact Jennifer by emailing secretary@lonach.org