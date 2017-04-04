Heritage centre plans boost for Braemar

Plans have been revealed for a “must see” new heritage centre for the Braemar Highland Games - which is set to provide a major boost for visitor numbers to the village.

The proposals for the world-famous arena have been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council.

Braemar Royal Highland Charity says the key attraction of its plans will be the main exhibition hall, supported by a cafe, gift shop and multi-function gallery.

The charity was established in 2006 to replace the Braemar Gathering Charitable Trust and now owns the property.

The cafe would offer traditional Scottish food and drink, accommodating 30 to 40 covers.

A statement sent to council planners on behalf of the organisation said the development would be a major boost to visitor numbers, if approval is granted.

It said: “It is anticipated that visitor numbers to the village would increase by adding a ‘must see’ attraction to the itineraries of independent visitors and coach tour companies.

“The project will create a year-round, heritage-based visitor attraction to add to the attractiveness of Braemar as a winter destination.

“It can therefore extend visitor stays through enhancing the itineraries offered by tour operators.”

More jobs would also be created if the proposals are given the green light.

The statement added: “Overall it will offer more employment opportunities on a year-round basis.

“The centre will not detract from existing businesses, rather it will aid them through increased numbers of visitors to Braemar by virtue of its attraction.”