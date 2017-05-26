High standard at Legion competition

It is the third time that Ravenswood has been the venue for the contest, which covers Aberdeen, Banff and Kincardine.

There was a good turn-out and winners were spread throughout the districts.

Awards went to: Legion winner - Sandy Shearer, Turriff branch; second - George Bowman, Ellon branch; third - John Exton, Turriff branch.

Cadet winner - Cdt Sgt Ross Moir, Somme Company 2 Highlanders ACF Inverurie; second - Cdt Cpl David Jones 1295 Sqd Peterhead ATC; third - Cdt Kieran Johnston 1296 Sqd Turriff ATC.

Drill instructor was Ian Grant Keith.

The judges were Alistair McIntosh Keith, Ian Grant Keith, Matt Fyfe, area secretary.

Prizes were presented by George Cruickshank, area president, and Alistair Black, area chairman.