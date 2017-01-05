Home sought for cats

The Scottish SPCA on Deeside is looking for a home for three cats.

Timothy, Shadow and Sparkie arrived at the charity’s centre in Drumoak after their owner passed away.

Now staff are hoping to find a good home for the trio.

The cats arrived at the Drumoak facility when their owner died, with a request that they should be kept together.

Centre manager Graeme Innes said: “We have been told that they would take it in turns to keep their owner company as they became progressively ill.

“The three cats are very loving and devoted animals and we would like to find them a new home together.”

If anyone is interested in offering the trio a new home they should get in contact with the society’s Aberdeenshire centre on 03000 999 999.

