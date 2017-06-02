Housebuilder’s donation

The sale of furniture, accessories and soft furnishings from Bancon Homes’ show homes across the North-east has raised more than £2,000 for cancer support charity CLAN.

The housebuilder uses quality furnishings in its show properties at its developments in Banchory, Milltimber, Inverurie and Aberdeen.

Items including beds, sofas, lamps, mirrors and tables were sold at a silent auction earlier this year, with the pieces going to the highest bidders.

The sale raised £2,032.43, which was handed over to CLAN, the chosen charity of the Leys Group, Bancon Homes’ parent company.

Steph Dowling, CLAN’s senior fundraising co-ordinator, said: “CLAN Cancer Support are delighted to have received this fantastic donation.

“With CLAN as their chosen charity of the year, the ongoing support from Leys Group is hugely appreciated.

“These funds are vital in allowing us to continue to provide services, free of charge, to anyone affected by cancer.”