In memory of Mark

First responders are to benefit from a donation in memory of a young Torphins man who died in a car crash.

Family and friends of Mark Scott wanted the remainder of money contributed by villlagers following his death in 2010 to go towards a kit for local responders.

A memorial bench and a plaque are located in the centre of Torphins in tribute to the popular 19-year-old whose loss was deeply felt in the community.

Now the money left over from the contributions has paid for a kit to be used by local members of Banchory Area First Responders (BAFR).

Mark’s mother, Dorothy-Anne said: “I am delighted that Mark’s friends have decided to donate the money they collected in his memory to such a worthy cause.

“The kit will be available for use in Torphins community and that is so fitting given that the donations were from the folk of Torphins.

“I am sure Mark would be happy that something in his name will benefit others.”

The memorial bench was made by local craftsman Philip Bruce and he and his family gifted it to the village.

The plaque is on a large stone brought from nearby woods which Mark and his friends visited on camping trips.

Both were placed in the centre of the village in the months following his death.

Close friend Steph Cullen, 25, said that around 10 of Mark’s closest friends started collecting shortly after the tragedy.

She added: “People were being really generous because everyone knew Mark in the community. He was so bubbly and happy.

“We got wrist bands made up in his favourite colours and asked for donations to make a bench.

“After the bench and plaque, we still had a lot of money left so Dorothy-Anne had asked me if there was anything in particular we wanted to do with it, while keeping in mind that the community had given it.

“We found out about the first responders, so we thought it would be a nice touch to put it back into the same community Mark was from.

“Hopefully it will save someone’s life.”

Mike Gill, of Banchory Area First Responders, said they the donation was greatly appreciated.

He added: “It has come through a very sad event and it is a wonderful gesture by Dorothy-Anne and Steph to provide us with the kit in Mark’s memory.”

The teenager died in May, 2010, when the car he was a passenger in crashed on the A980 Alford to Banchory road, near Raemoir.

It was driven by a 20-year-old friend who admitted causing his death by dangerous driving.