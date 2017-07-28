It’s show time at Banchory

Banchory is all set for its annual agricutural showpiece this Saturday.

The town’s King George the V Park will be packed with thousands of visitors with a full programme of events during the day.

This year will see the introduction of a Zwartble sheep section to the show.

Horses and ponies with exception of the Clydesdales, Highlands and Shetlands will be on display again this year over the River Dee in a field at Beltcraigs.

The field will be accessed by crossing the river at Crathes Bridge and then taking the South Deeside Road towards Banchory where it will be well signposted.

Judging gets under way at 9am with horses and ponies.

The local pipe band is due to enter the showfield at 12.45pm and the parade of livestock is scheduled to take place an hour later.

There will be a varied programme of entertainment throughout the day with the usual trade stands.