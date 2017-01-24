Judi’s music comes home to Deeside

A Banchory woman now living in the United States has released a CD of her own compositions of Scottish tunes.

Judi Nicolson, an award-winning fiddle player and composer, has achieved her dream with Fiddle My Style.

Copies of the disc are now available in Banchory.

Judi, who lives in Houston, Texas, is the daughter of Pipe Major Gordon Davidson and wife Celia, who still stay in the town.

Her dynamic fiddle playing, engaging stage presence, and deep understanding of Scottish music has created a demand for her solo appearances, concerts, and dances throughout America and Canada.

Judi was trained in both classical and traditional styles, however, from an early age, her passion was always to play traditional Scottish fiddle music.

By the age of fifteen, she had won three major open Scottish fiddle championships, including the acclaimed ‘Golden Fiddle Award’ - a competition that attracted competitors from around the world.

She went on to play at various music venues throughout the UK, both as a soloist and alongside some of the finest Scottish dance bands.

In 1990 she moved to Shetland to continue her musical career, teaching fiddle music across the islands, ensuring traditional fiddle music would continue to thrive.

Judi, husband Ian and their two children moved back to Inverurie in 2004 where she taught in schools throughout the North-east.

But four years later the family was on the move again - this time to Houston, where Judi swiftly made her mark on the music scene across North America.

She is a childhood friend of Banchory businessman Logan Sangster and his wife Julie.

Logan said: “Judi’s music is mesmerising to say the least and she has written many pieces for Banchory people over the years, for special occasions, life celebrations and in memory of people.

“We have had three composed for us, one for our son’s wedding day - a unique gift that we will treasure for life.

“The new CD was hand delivered to Banchory this week, and interest is already high locally.

“The Banchory Strathspey and Reel Society is keen to hear this brand new work.”

The disc will be available from Deeside Photographics studio in Banchory - call 01330 824300 - and at the Banchory Strathspey and Reel Society, which meets on a Thursday in the Burnett Arms Hotel.