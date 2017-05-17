Kerry conquers her Himalayas challenge

A Cults charity volunteer has raised £800 from her latest venture which took her to the Himalayas.

Kerry Hamilton pushed herself to the limit over 10 days to raise money for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS).

Kerry, who is a volunteer in the charity’s Cults shop, took on the Dalai Lama Trek, covering an average of 9-12miles a day and reaching a maximum altitude of 11,500ft above sea level.

She said: “It made absolute sense to make my trek even more worthwhile than just a personal challenge by supporting CHSS.

“I love volunteering in the Cults boutique shop and I am so grateful for the enormous amount of support that I have received from the local community and the shop customers and volunteers.”

Kerry, in her mid-40s and from Milltimber, added: “I absolutely loved every single minute of my trip but did miss some home comforts, especially whilst wild camping for four nights in the mountains.

“It was definitely more challenging than I anticipated but having climbed so high in tough terrain it was worth it to be in the clouds and higher than the birds of prey – it was quite emotional.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has already donated and for any further donations that can help support this amazing charity.”

The trek is popular for charity events, taking participants through the foothills of the Himalayas.

With spectacular views of the Daula Dhar mountain range, the route takes fundraisers through rhododendron forests, passing through Hindu settlements and Buddhist Monasteries.

Katie Jones, CHSS fundraising officer for North East, praised Kerry’s efforts.

She said: “We are delighted to have Kerry’s fundraising support, she is an extremely valued volunteer at our Cults shop and now a dedicated fundraiser for our mission too.

“The money she has raised will help improve the quality of life for people in Scotland and in her local North-east community who are affected by chest, heart and stroke illness.”

CHSS aims to improve the quality of life for people in Scotland affected by chest, heart and stroke illness, through medical research, influencing public policy, advice and information and support in the community.

Anyone wanting to take on a challenge in aid of CHSS, can visit https://www.chss.org.uk/supportus/fundraise-for- us or to donate to Kerry’s efforts visit her online sponsorship page – www.justiving.com/Kerry-Hamilton6