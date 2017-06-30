Kingswells pupils produce comic in tribute to author

Pupils at Kingswells School have unveiled a lasting memento to their work with the school’s outgoing reading patron, illustrator and author.

The school has been involved in the Patron of Reading scheme for the past three years with Nick Sharratt, and gifted him a comic.

Kingswells Comic was developed by collecting artwork from pupils throughout the school and, with the help of a parent who lectures at Robert Gordon University’s Gray’s School of Art and two students from the communication design course, they developed it into a lasting memento.

Nick, best-known for his illustrations in the work of Jacqueline Wilson, Jeremy Strong and Kes Gray, and his own works ‘Elephant Wellyphant’ and his first novel ‘The Cat and the King’, said: "I've thoroughly enjoyed visiting the school on a regular basis and having had the opportunity to form a real relationship with the pupils and staff.

“My mission was to encourage reading, writing and drawing teamed with imaginative thinking and the children always rose to the challenge of the many projects that we worked on together. The Kingswells Comic is a testament to their amazing creativity.”

Elma Hampton, the school's principal teacher, said: “Nick has visited the school two or three times a year over the three years of our partnership, working with classes at all stages from nursery to P7 to promote reading for enjoyment and creativity.

"We really have been privileged to work with such a talented author and illustrator.”