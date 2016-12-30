Kylie Minogue visits Ballater sweet shop

Pop princess Kylie Minogue had staff at a Deeside sweet shop lost for words when she paid a surprise visit earlier today.

The chart star dropped into Dee Valley Confectioners in Ballater's Station Square.

Wendy Anderson, who has worked in the shop for 30 years, couldn't believe her eyes.

Wendy said: "She came in and browsed around. I asked her where she was from and she said London.

"I said 'are you who I think you are' and she said she was.

"She was very nice. She asked where would be good to eat and mentioned Prince Charles' restaurant.

"She also saw the pipe band going through the village."

Wendy has seen her fair share of celebrities visiting the shop over the years and has added the pop star to her list.

Kylie is believed to be staying in the area over the New Year.