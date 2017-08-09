Ladies give charity a boost

A major charity event organised by four women from a Deeside family has raised around £30,000.

The recent Ladies do Lunch fundraiser in Banchory was arranged as a big “thank you” to the ARCHIE Foundation and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Left to right - Sarah Smith, Kate Simpson, Carol Scott and Stephenie Scott

It was the idea of Carol Scott, her daughter Sarah Smith, sister Kate Simpson and daughter-in-law Stephenie Scott.

They wanted to show their appreciation to the organisations after four young members of the family were ferried by the mercy teams on different occasions to receive treatment in Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

All the youngsters have made a full recovery.

Carol said: “It was a great day and it was a huge effort by everyone. The local community rallied round and it was really humbling.

“I thought if we raised £15,000 that would be an achievement and if it was £20,000 then I would be so chuffed.

“But to raise what we did was incredible. Everyone was brilliant.”

She added that they didn’t at this stage have a final total.

The event was held in a marquee at King George V Park on the eve of the Banchory Show.

The entire allocation of 350 tickets was snapped up in three hours and there was a waiting list.

Ladies day featured 15 pop-up shops, a lunch, auction, raffle and entertainment by a Michael Buble impersonator. Prizes included jewellery, hotel breaks and spa days.

The fundraisers thanked Banchory Show officials for the use of the marquee.