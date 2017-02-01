Legion’s New Year BBQ is a charity hit

A New Year’s Day barbecue hosted by Legion Scotland in Banchory has raised £420 for charity.

Macmillan Cancer Support will benefit from donations to the fundraiser at Ravenswood.

Legion member Brian Morrison came up with the idea and around 80 people turned up.

Brian said: “I just thought it would be something different and we asked for donations rather than charging for the food.”

His wife Moira made the initial contact with Macmillan.

It is hoped that the success of the New Year BBQ will ensure it becomes an annual fundraiser.

Ravenswood manager Trish Ewen said: “It was very much a family day and we were delighted with the amount raised.

“It puts something back into the community.”

The charity’s Aberdeenshire fundraising manager Nicola Henderson praised the Legion’s contribution.

She said: “We really appreciate this support from the local community.

“It helps to raise awareness for MacMillan. Apart from nursing, we can offer financial advice and also information on benefits that are available.”