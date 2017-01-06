Life-saving kit donated in Banchory

Local groups have provided two defibrillators for use in the Banchory area.

Banchory Community FC (girls and boys), Banchory Cubs and Scouts, and Banchory Brownies and Guides all contributed towards the full cost of the life-saving equipment located at King George V Park.

It will not only be for their own use, but will be accessible to the public and is outside the football pavilion at the park.

Another has been fitted outside the pavilion at Milton of Crathes football ground.

Banchory Community FC (boys and girls) and Banchory St Ternan FC collectively donated the cost of the defibrillator and cabinet.

Banchory Area First Responders (BAFR), who will manage and maintain the equipment, was established to operate within the framework of the Wildcat Project, whose aim is to provide around 500 additional trained first responders throughout Scotland.

A local steering group was formed last year to consider how the initiative could be rolled out in and around Banchory.

It involves representatives from the fire service, Banchory District Initiative, South Marr Community Safety Group, Aberdeenshire Council. Banchory Community Council and other local organisations.

BAFR chair Roddy Lees said: “To date £17,000 have been received. The figure is made up of donations from various bodies,

companies, individual gifts and grants.

“These include Aberdeenshire Council, Banchory Firefighters charity collections, Banchory Lodge St Ternan Freemasons, Banchory Brownies, Banchory Tennis Club, Torphins Gala committee, the Banchory Group Practice and others.

“This takes the total beyond 55% of the £30,000 sum originally estimated by the group to achieve the objectives.

“The funding so far has allowed the BAFR to purchase two complete first responder kits with a third due for purchase soon.”