Life-saving leisure staff commended

Leisure staff at Alford Community Campus have been officially recognised for their quick reactions after saving the life of a man who collapsed in a fitness room.

They have been presented with certificates of meritorious action by Ian Hutchings, president of the Royal Life Saving Society UK, after using their first aid skills during a spin session in March when a member of the class, Bruce Harper, collapsed.

Staff, along with the other class members, contacted emergency services and administered chest compressions until the ambulance arrived.

Mr Harper, who is recovering well, met the leisure team and paramedic who saved him at the ceremony on Monday.

He said: “On behalf of my family I would just like to thank the lifeguards at the campus, the ambulance service and all the staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary who were also incredible.

“I’m very lucky to be here and all because of these people who did their jobs wonderfully.”

Mr Hutchings, said: “I presented certificates to five leisure officers in recognition of their help to a member of the public at the campus who needed medical attention.

“At some point in all our lives, everyone will require some form of medical attention and sometimes that medical attention is needed within seconds or minutes so it’s incredibly important that as many people as possible know the first aid skills that can help and have the confidence to step in.”

Staff at the campus welcomed Mr Harper back with tea and a green and white cake designed like a first aid cross.

Community leisure officer Gillian Wood said: “It’s been fantastic to see Bruce back on his feet again and great for the staff to have him back with us at the campus, in a different and much happier situation.”