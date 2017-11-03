Lions’ farewell donation

Number One in Banchory has received a £1600 donation from Banchory Lions Club, which folded in the summer. Stuart Lamb is pictured handing over the cheque on behalf of the club to the community hub’s Jan Leatham. The Lions were a local institution for nearly 30 years, supporting local groups and organisations.

