Local actor has main role

A Milltimber actor will take on the role of a lifetime in his favourite musical next month.

Jonnie Milne, 29, will take centre stage in North-east company Phoenix Theatre’s production of “Jekyll and Hyde” - more than a decade after taking part in the same show.

This time Jonnie is playing the central character of both Dr Jekyll and his evil alter-ego, Edward Hyde, one of the most demanding in musical theatre.

He was part of the company’s original cast in 2006, playing Dr Jekyll’s butler.

At that time, he was already an experienced young actor, with several lead roles under his belt.

Jekyll & Hyde runs at Aberdeen Arts Centre Theatre from Tuesday-Saturday, November 14-18, nightly at 7:30pm.