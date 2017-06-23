Local people urged to back plan

The new Banchory Community Action Plan has gone online.

It can be viewed at www.marrareapartnership.org.uk

Mary Lennox, speaking on behalf of the steering group, said they were confident people would recognise the action points as the ones that had come out of the survey and open events.

She said: “It is now up to the community to get behind the plan and help to bring the various schemes to fruition.

“Work has already been started by some groups and we hope that others will wish to volunteer. If people get behind the action plan, this could be an exciting time for the town making it an even better place to live.”