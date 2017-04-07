Local theatre group’s festival success

Banchory’s theatre group, BaDCo, has been successful in the One Act Play Festival organised by the Scottish Community Drama Awards.

A new play, ’Triptych’, was written specially for the 2017 festival by Drew Young.

Directed by Muriel Thake, this was a thought-provoking, sensitive piece which demanded considerable acting skills of its cast. Set in a park, the play centred around the theme of social isolation.

“Triptych’ was performed at the first round of the competition in Aberdeen, where the audience was gripped to such an extent one could have heard a pin drop.

This performance won a place in the second round, which meant the production travelled to Orkney.

Once again the performance was warmly received and gained considerable praise for its originality, dramatic tension, staging and beautifully played performances.

The playwright, Drew Young, won the Scott Salver Award for the best new script.

At all levels the festival performances are reviewed by an adjudicator who gives a short assessment of the plays to the audience, as well as choosing the winners of the various awards.