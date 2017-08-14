Lonach first at Tattoo

The Lonach Highlanders will make history tonight (Monday) when they march for the first time at the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

In front of packed grandstands, a lone piper will lead 75 Lonachmen over the castle drawbridge onto the Esplanade to herald the start of the evening’s performance.

Dressed in full highland regalia and armed with their traditional eight-foot long pikes, the men will create a memorable spectacle.

Strathdon’s kilted clansmen were invited by Lord Forbes, chief of the Forbes clan, to march at the annual extravaganza, which this year is celebrating Scotland’s clan heritage as part of the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

Jennifer Stewart, secretary and chief executive of the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society, said: “The Tattoo is renowned the world over and attracts thousands of international visitors.

“To have the opportunity to showcase the history, heritage and spectacle of Lonach to them is fantastic.”

The Edinburgh visit is a warm-up for the annual Lonach march and Highland gathering on Saturday, August 26.