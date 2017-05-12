Lonachmen in Tattoo debut

The Lonach Highlanders are set to make their debut at this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Seventy-five of Strathdon’s kilted clansmen will travel to the capital in August to be part of the iconic annual spectacle as it celebrates Scotland’s clans.

They have been invited to be part of the performance on Monday, August 14, by Lord Forbes, chief of the Forbes clan.

In front of an audience of around 8,500, including many international visitors, the Highlanders will parade onto Edinburgh Castle’s Esplanade to herald the start of the evening’s performance.

Dressed in full Highland regalia and armed with their traditional eight-foot long pikes, the Lonachmen will create an imposing sight.

The theme of this year’s Tattoo is a Splash of Tartan, something that the Lonach Highlanders will admirably provide.

Two or three clans will be represented at each performance during the Tattoo’s three-week run.

On the night of the Lonach Highlanders’ attendance, both the Forbes and Wallace clans will muster on the castle esplanade and their Scottish ancestry will be celebrated.

Jennifer Stewart, secretary and chief executive of the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society, said: “The Lonach Highland and Friendly Society is honoured to have been invited to participate in this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

“This is the first time that the Lonach Highlanders have been present at the event and there is huge excitement amongst those taking part.”

She added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the society and the Highlanders to help promote our history and heritage, the Lonach Gathering, Aberdeenshire and Highland games in general.

“Television recording will be taking place on the night that we are parading.

“If we make the director’s cut then there is potential for millions of people around the world to learn about Lonach.

The Lonach Highlanders’ trip to Edinburgh comes just 12 days before their own annual gathering takes place in Bellabeg.

Attracting crowds of up to 10,000 people, the Lonach Highland Gathering and Games is one of the North-east’s leading traditional events.

Ringside seat tickets for the 176th Gathering are on sale now, priced from £12 for adults and £7 for children.

Visit www.lonach.org for full details.