Maeve’s T-shirt  design is a winner

A young Banchory girl has won a competition to have a design worn by hundreds of competitors at the 20th anniversary Balmoral races in April.

Maeve Sibson, a pupil at Hill of Banchory School, will see her illustration appear on runners’ T-shirts in the MPH primary schools 1.5km event.

Turriff Academy’s Vicki Elder produced the winning composition for the Kongsberg Maritime secondary schools 2.5km.

Both girls were presented with a £250 cheque for their schools to spend on any sports-related activity.

They also received a Run-4-It goody bag, free entry to the Balmoral races and a framed copy of their winning designs.

Maeve, 10, will be joined by her entire family at Balmoral with dad Mike and mum Deirdre taking part in the Stens Driling Tartan 10km, elder sister Emma will run in the Kongsberg Maritime 2.5km while her twin brother Finn and another brother, Conor, will all run in the MPH 1.5km.

RunBalmoral chairman James Knowles was impressed by the quality of the entries.

He said: “Hundreds of designs were submitted and it was very difficult to choose the winners because the standard was so high. Maeve and Vicki’s designs are excellent and I’m sure they will take a lot of pride from seeing the finished product on the T-shirts. I would, however, like to congratulate everyone who took part and express my sincere thanks to the parents and teachers who assisted in this process.”

The Balmoral races will be on Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24.