Major project at Drumoak Church

Work has started on a major reburbishment scheme at a Deeside church.

The aim is to transform Drumoak Church into a multi-purpose community hub in an ambitious £500,000 project.

Work on the church project recently got under way

Church members have launched a campaign for community support after the project was shortlisted in a national renewable community energy project competition.

Drumoak Community and Church Refurbishment Project is in the running for a share of the £300,000 M&S Energy Community Fund.

Local people are being encouraged to back the bid to secure a regional grant of up to £12,000.

The funding would go towards installing new wall insulation inside the building to reduce heat loss.

Marion McNeil, session clerk of Drumoak-Durris Church, said: “This project has been a long time in its planning stages, and it now feels so good to be underway with the work to provide this much needed, modern, user-friendly facility for the both the residents of and visitors to Drumoak.

“This award from M&S Energy Community Fund would help offset some of the costs involved, and we would very much appreciate local support.”

Work on the first phase of the project got under way in August to create the new community hub with a multi-purpose open plan space for events/concerts, WiFi, kitchen, interim coffee shop and washroom facilities.

It is being overseen by Drumoak-Durris Church’s fabric and finance team with Bill Crighton as its convener.

Early in 2015, the church began working closely with Drumoak and Durris Community Group (DDCG) towards creating a centrally located, modern community facility in the village.

A public meeting was held in November, 2015, when plans for the refurbishment project were discussed and received overwhelmingly support.

A successful application was made for LEADER funding with the award of a £87,355 grant.

Voting for the M&S energy grant is open until October 20 with results being declared in early November.

If you want to give support the Drumoak project visit https://www.mandsenergyfund.com/projects/drumoak-community- church-refurbishment-project