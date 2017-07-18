Man dies following two-vehicle crash

A 25 years-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash at a notorious accident blackspot.

Police Scotland confirm last night that the man had died following the crash which occurred at 5.20pm on Monday at Milton of Campfield at Glassel at a T-junction with the A90.

The road was closed between Banchory and Torphins until the early hours of Tuesday morning while police carried out an investigation.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the accident to contact them on 101.