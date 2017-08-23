Man dies in Alford crash

A man has died following a crash at an Aberdeenshire motorsports track.

The incident happened at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford.

Emergency services were called to Montgarrie Road shortly before 11am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: “Inquiries in conjunction with our partners are ongoing as we try to establish the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Police will remain at the scene into this evening while further inquiries are carried out.