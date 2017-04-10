A Deeside woman is running the 2017 London Marathon in memory of two of her relatives who both lost their battle with cancer.

Emma Samuel (24), from Aboyne and now living in Banchory, is running the 2017 London Marathon on April 23 to raise money for World Cancer Research Fund, the cancer prevention experts

Emma has sadly lost two close relatives due to cancer - her grandad Morrice Tooke one from bowel cancer and her auntie Maureen Anderson from breast cancer.

This has inspired her to run the London Marathon in their honour this year.

Emma will join 26 other members of the World Cancer Research Fund team running the 26.2-mile route around the streets of London.

Emma hopes her efforts will help increase awareness of how lifestyle choices can reduce cancer risk, while also raising more than £2,000 for research into cancer prevention and survival through diet, weight and physical activity.

Emma said: “I chose to run for World Cancer Research Fund because they work on cancer prevention, something that my family history has made me very passionate about!

“Hopefully their work will make sure that less people have to go through the illness.”

Paul Fretwell, head of fundraising at World Cancer Research Fund, added; “We’re incredibly grateful to Emma for her fantastic support.

“It’s thanks to the amazing efforts of people like Emma that we can continue to help the public make more informed lifestyle choices to reduce their risk of cancer.”

To support Emma fundraising efforts, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/EmmaSamuel

To join her in running and raising money for World Cancer Research Fund, email events@wcrf.org or call 020 73434200.