Masked ball returns -thanks to brothers

The Banchory brothers behind successful Aberdeenshire beer festivals have come to the rescue of a charity event.

Friends of ANCHOR’s masked ball returns this year after Guy and Mungo Finlayson stepped in to cover the cost.

The fundraising event will take place at Aberdeen’s Duthie Park on the evening of Friday, November 10, and will precede the brothers’ OriGINS Scottish Gin Festival, which will be held at the same venue on the Saturday and Sunday.

The brothers held discussions with Friends of ANCHOR after the masked ball didn’t go ahead last year due to the failure to find a marquee event partner.

Sarah-Jane Hogg, the charity’s PR and fundraising manager, said: “When we met it was clear the ingredients were there for a solid working relationship to work collaboratively on a joint event weekend.

“The spectacular marquee in the park is what makes the masked ball a special and unique event for our guests to attend so we’re incredibly grateful to have Guy and Mungo on board covering the full cost of the structure.”

The masked ball will be held on the Friday night with the gin festival, featuring live music, on over the following two days.

OriGINS is celebrating its fastest sales on record since tickets for the festival recently went on sale.

Guy and Mungo, who are behind the Banchory and Inverurie Beer Festivals, have seen more than 20,000 festival revellers attend their events over the last four years.

The Scottish Gin Society have thrown its support behind next month’s festival and more than 60 craft gin houses from across the country will be involved in the event.

The festival will also only be showing casing Scottish mixers from Summerhouse Drinks, all made an hour’s drive away from the festival site.

Mungo said: “We are extremely excited to be given the chance to work alongside Friends of ANCHOR, helping support their passion and drive to bring the very best care, treatment and support for North-east cancer patients.

“We were always keen to do a city festival and when this opportunity came for a charity partnership it was the ideal motivation to make this event happen in our festival calendar.”

Tickets are available at www.origins-ginfestival.com

Friends of ANCHOR is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.