Memorable day for village descendants

Descendants of the families of the lost village of Loinmuie in Glenmuick took part in a special event during Ballater Victoria Week.

They met some of the adults and children whose project at Ballater Library led to the discovery that many seventh and eighth generation descendants could be traced.

The descendants, ranging in ages from four to mid eighties, enjoyed finding out about their ancestors who lived in the hill township in the 1600s to the early 1800s.

They visited the Mike Sheridan room (Mike was a Loinmuie Stewart descendant) in the villages’ Victoria and Albert Halls and viewed the hall minutes from 1903.

These contained a glowing tribute to the late John Riach - another Loinmuie descendant - who did so much to help the poor people of the district.

People from as far away as Tain and Drummuir were hosted by distant cousins in Ballater, some of whom they had never met.

The day ended with a long-term plan to visit the ruined village, which is not easy to access and hidden in high grass for much of the year.

Loinmuie was a bustling township with 10 families for two centuries.