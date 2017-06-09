Men’s Shed plans for Aboyne move closer

Proposals for a Men’s Shed in Aboyne are progressing.

Trustees have announced that a planning application has been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council.

The move for a new-build, two-storey shed comes a year after the group held its inaugural meeting.

Shed trustee George Graham said: “The facility, if approved, will provide adult residents of Aboyne and surrounding area with a wide range of social and interactive amenities close to the centre of the village, adjacent to the Highland games equipment store.

“A major consideration for the location was that it should be readily accessible by public transport, cycle and by foot.”

Men’s Sheds have proved to significantly reduce isolation and social exclusion brought about by age, personal circumstances or lack of amenity.

Aberdeenshire has several sheds already in operation and more, like Aboyne, are in the early stages.

Membership of Aboyne Men’s Shed (AMS) is open to all adults residing in the area, irrespective of gender.

It is free, as is access to the facility.

Community groups will be encouraged to use the shed which will include a workshop, comfortable social area, computer station and fully-equipped kitchen.

AMS will be represented at an open day in the Victory Hall on Saturday, June 17, which will showcase several community groups between 10am and noon.