More funding for flood repairs

A further £2 million is going to Aberdeenshire Council to help deal with the impact of Storm Frank.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay announced that the funding would be available through the Bellwin Scheme - a discretionary fund set up to help councils recover from large-scale emergencies.

Parts of Aberdeenshire were left devastated by last winter’s floods with Ballater and Kemnay particularly badly hit.

At the time, the Scottish Government allocated £2 million through targeted grants for affected householders and businesses.

More than 1,000 households and businesses successfully applied for grants of £1000, while 145 businesses were given £3000.

Mr Mackay said: “There’s no doubt that Aberdeenshire was among the areas hit the hardest by last year’s flooding which is why this £2 million of funding will be welcome news to the council and communities affected.

“This support through the Bellwin scheme will help Aberdeenshire Council meet some of the immediate and unforeseen costs of the flood damage.”

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine SNP MP Stuart Donaldson said: “There has been a strong community effort to recover from the floods we had last year. People across Aberdeenshire have worked together with great pride and resilience to bounce back.

“The reaction to the floods has been incredibly heartening and it is absolutely crucial that we do all we can to support them in moving forward.”

“We have to support our local communities as much as we can and it’s crucial that any funding we provide is targeted at those areas most in need.”

Aberdeenshire Council co-leader Councillor Richard Thomson said: “The effects of Storm Frank continue to be felt in Aberdeenshire more than a year after the event, with much work still to be done locally.

“To date, we’ve spent somewhere in the region of £12 million to help communities recover, from assisting families returning to their homes, to businesses re-opening their doors, and repairing the damage to our roads and bridges.

“The money we will receive through the Bellwin Scheme will certainly be a big help in recouping some of the costs that the council have incurred.”