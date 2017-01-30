More than 30 Guinea Pigs looking for their forever homes

The Scottish SPCA is seeking new homes for more than 30 Guinea Pigs currently being cared for at its Aberdeen Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Scotland's animal welfare charity is looking for loving homes for a number of guinea pigs who have come into the centre over the past few weeks.

Assistant Centre Manager Claire Tyczynska said, “We have a large number of guinea pigs in the centre at the moment. Several of them have had to be treated for a ring worm infection which means we haven’t been able to look for new homes for them yet.

“Following treatment, 12 guinea pigs, ranging from young babies to full grown adults are now looking for their new forever families.

“We are still treating the other guinea pigs, but are hopeful that we will find homes for them in the meantime.

“Guinea pigs are full of character making them fantastic family pets. They’d be a wonderful addition to any suitable family home.”

Anyone who can offer one of our guinea pigs a new home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Aberdeenshire on 03000 999 999.