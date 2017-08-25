Most popular weekend for weddings revealed

The August bank holiday weekend will see around 13,000 couples getting married across the UK – more than any other weekend in the year, according to wedding planning website UKbride.co.uk

In total, more than 45,000 weddings take place in August across the UK, accounting for 15% of the 300,000 religious weddings and civil ceremonies taking place in the UK each year.

Saturdays are still the most popular day to marry and account for 54% of all wedding days, despite a rise in less expensive mid-week packages.

Tilly Wilkinson, editor of the website, which has 690,000 members and 150,000 Facebook likes says: “The average age of a bride and groom in the UK is now 31 and 33 respectively. Typically couples invite around 75 guests to their day, and on average, spend two years planning their wedding.

“Around 36% of marriages take place in a church, with 15% of couples marrying in a hotel and 13% in a register office. Marquees account for 12% of wedding receptions, and 7% of couples will tie the knot abroad.

“Wedding budgets vary dramatically by region, but around a third of the cost of the day is spent on the reception, with a further quarter of a couple’s budget typically spent on a honeymoon.”