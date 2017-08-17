Motorcyclist dies after lorry accident

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a lorry in Aberdeenshire.

The accident happened shortly after 9am on the B977, north of Lyne of Skene.

The driver of the white DAF lorry was uninjured.

Road Policing Inspector Jon Barron said: “Our thoughts are with all affected by the tragic incident this morning.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision to speak to us if you have not already done so.

“The road will remain closed for some time to allow for inquiries to be carried out.”