Motorcyclist who died is named by police

Police Scotland can confirm that the 25 years-old male motorcyclist who died following a collision at around 5.20pm yesterday, Monday, July 17, on the A980 at Glassel was Macauley Tuck of Torphins.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, his family thanked everyone who had been in touch or come past saying it was much appreciated.

"Macauley was a character and had a great sense of humour. He had many interests and particularly loved fishing, especially on the river Dee," they said.

"He will be very sorely missed by his family, friends and colleagues."