MP suggests ‘open day’ for bypass

A North East MP has called for the Aberdeen bypass to be opened to pedestrians and cyclists for a day before traffic starts using it, to emulate an event to mark the completion of the Queensferry Crossing.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine’s Andrew Bowie has written to the SNP Government to suggest the idea when the AWPR project is ready.

In the letter to Economy Secretary Keith Brown, Mr Bowie said a similar celebration had proved a great success when the new road bridge over the Forth was finished.

He argued that the event could help foster a sense of “ownership” in the AWPR project among local communities that have been most affected by the construction.

The ability to see the road and the surrounding landscape from a different perspective may also be beneficial, he added.

Mr Bowie said: “I think that the event to mark the completion of the Queensferry Crossing was a great success, and I see no reason why something similar cannot happen once the AWPR is finished.

“This is a huge development for the North-east and has taken decades to come to fruition.”