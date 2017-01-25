MSPs object to Dons stadium plans

Aberdeen FC's plans for a new stadium have failed to gain the support of two North-east Conservative MSPs.

Alexander Burnett, who represents Aberdeenshire West, and regional member Liam Kerr have both expressed concerns about the proposed development at Kingsford, near Westhill.

In a letter to the No Kingsford Stadium group, Mr Kerr said his main reason for objecting was "the potential erosion of greenbelt land between Kingswells and Westhill”.

The club lodged detailed plans for the project with Aberdeen City Council last week.