Muckle Fest fundraiser

A fund-raising bingo night in support of Muckle Fest will be held in Ballater Golf Club this Friday night.

The evening will start promptly at 8pm.

Entry costs £3 and includes a finger buffet and there will be raffle prizes.

Muckle Fest will be held on September 9.

It was staged for the first time last year as a free day of fun for the people of Ballater folloiwng the devastating flooding caused by Storm Frank.

The event on the village Green was such a success that organisers decided to run it again this year.

Committee member Katrina Farquhar said: “We have a just giving page and we have to raise more funds as currently we are only about half way to target.

“Hopefully, the bingo night will boost the funds and raise the profile of the event.”